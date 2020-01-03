JLab Audio Makes True Wireless Earbuds More Accessible; Launches $30 GO Air

New GO Air earbuds have mics on both sides, can be used independently, and offers great playtime

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab Audio continues to strive to be ahead of the curve and will be unveiling their category redefining JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas on January 7. Offering 20+ hours playtime and a wallet-friendly MSRP of $29.99, GO Air is the smallest true wireless product JLab has ever created. The GO Air features dual connect, incorporating dual microphones that allow the earbuds to be used individually while the other remains in the charging case. Four color options (black, white, navy and army green) will be available in March 2020 at retail stores nationwide and jlabaudio.com.

"JLab’s GO Air are the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds we’ve ever designed,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer. “JLab is not slowing down when it comes to providing consumers with accessible, innovative options – and GO Air is a testament to our vision for making true wireless available for everyone. Don’t be fooled by the price, while affordable, these earbuds pack a punch in both battery life, sound, and feature rich tech including our patented built-in EQ3 sound profiles."

JLab is the #1 true wireless brand under $100 in the US*, a testament to creating products that are not just affordable, but also high quality and packed with features typically found in products double or triple the cost. Featuring a 20% smaller body than JLab’s best-selling JBuds Air, GO Air offers a slimmer profile great for small ears. The longer earbud stem provides a snug in-ear fit, and comes with three sizes of gel tips so users can customize the fit to each ear. Focused on convenience and accessibility, the GO Air’s charging case measures under three inches by one inch and is designed with an integrated charging cable. JLab’s patented cable design ensures you never lose the cable or need to find another to recharge your case. Touch sensors let you choose the sound profile to match your personal preference between different sound levels, adjust volume, and answer calls.

GO Air Specs:

5-hour Bluetooth battery life in each earbud + 15 hours in included charging case

Dual Connect

Integrated charging cable in case

370 mAh charging case

Bluetooth 5

EQ3 Sound: Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

3 gel ear tips (small, medium, large)

2-year warranty

Touch Controls: play, pause, track forward, track back, adjust volume

Built-in MEMs microphone: take calls or activate Siri or Google Assistant

IPX4 Sweat Resistance

Auto On and Connect

8mm drivers

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. From 2016-2018, the San Diego Business Journal named JLab Audio one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego, and currently JLab Audio is a 4x Inc. 500/5000 company. The Epic Air True Wireless Earbuds were a PC Mag Editors’ Choice and rated their favorite true wireless earbud. JLab Audio is also the Official Audio Sponsor of Major League Soccer.

JLab Audio was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab Audio keeps you GOing with high quality gear; inspired designs and world class, hassle free customer support. For more information visit jlabaudio.com.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Bluetooth Capable, No wire/no band, Dec. 2018-Nov. 2019.

Terra Teat JLab Audio 853-380-5679 media@jlabaudio.com



