Dorothy Toner of The Soul’s Inspiration to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an Intuitive Guide to help you down your path, you can discover who you really are on all levels.

Dorothy is an Intuitive Guide, Reiki Master, Energy Healer and founder of The Soul's Inspiration, where she offers services to help you grow spiritually and nurture the Mind, Body, Spirit connection that helps you heal.

“We help you find calmness for your spirit and your mind and guide you to a place where you are feeling connected to all that is around you,” says Dorothy. “The energy is very calming, very nurturing. You know you're at peace. You know you're safe. I make them feel at home. I don't put pressure on them. And usually within the first five minutes, their jaws drop!”

Dorothy’s tagline is "Inspiring the Spirit; Strengthening the Soul," and that's what she does. Dorothy’s consultations informative educational, entertaining and inspirational; shamanic cleansing, healing, nurturing and guidance are her Gifts. Dorothy also teaches metaphysical classes at The Soul's Inspiration Education and Wellness Center.

“This is what healed me,” says Dorothy. “I learned that empowering myself and learning and accepting and loving myself unconditionally, with all the foibles, really made a world of difference.”

Since this epiphany, Dorothy has done wonders for people who are seeking another future or people who are stuck somewhere in their life path and just can't figure it out.

“I'm on subscription with Amazon for Kleenex tissues,” she laughs. “Seriously. I probably go through two boxes a week. “But follow my intuition. Whatever I'm being told by Spirit, I deliver, so I can pinpoint things that nobody else knows. We often miss the most obvious clues, but the clues are not gigantic; they're tiny.”

“When people come in, they get the release, and they usually are placed in the right direction, where they need to go.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dorothy Toner in an interview with Jim Masters on January 7th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.thesoulsinspiration.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.