South Korean Company Receives U.S. Patent Recognition for VR Motion Capture Technology

FBG Suits Courtesy of the Moiin Group

The Moiin Group takes another step towards a fully integrated VR ecosystem with the awarding of a U.S. patent for groundbreaking fiber-optic based technology

FBGs and the suite of technologies they represent are considered fourth-generation VR technologies and are intended to make VR more immersive and accessible.” — Jae-yun Ok

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moiin Group (http://www.moiin.com), a global leader in virtual reality (VR) tech, has been awarded US patents for their Fiber-Bragg Grating (FBG) motion capture suits, paving the way for CEO Mr. Jae-yun Ok to take a leading role in the expansion of a global VR-based ecosystem.

The idea of VR has long captured the minds of the public, with the proliferation of home- and mobile-based VR equipment, Location-Based VR theme parks, and other VR-based devices. VR has wide applications in many industries, including education, defense, and entertainment.

The FBG suits created by the Moiin Group were developed in cooperation with Professor Kim Jin-seok of the Korean Institute of Science and Technology. FBGs and the suite of technologies they represent are considered fourth-generation VR technologies and are intended to make VR more immersive and accessible. Previous motion capture devices, based on IMUs or cameras, were prohibitively expensive and required significant expertise to operate, a challenge that is being removed with the products from the Moiin Group.

The Moiin Group, led by Mr. Ok, has monitored VR technology growth for some time and have identified the choke-points preventing adoption as the burden of installation costs and the limitations inherent to the technologies presented thus far. By focusing on fiber-optic sensors, these installation and maintenance costs can be significantly reduced, which will lead to greater adoption.

Mr. Ok plans to conduct demonstrations of the VR suits and other FBG technologies in a roadshow in the United States and other large markets in 2020, in concert with the rollout of key portions of a VR ecosystem, The Oasis City (http://www.oasiscity.io).

For more information or to inquire about hosting a demonstration of the FBG Suit, please contact Mr. Jason Brink, the VP of Global Development for the Moiin Group at j.brink@moiin.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.