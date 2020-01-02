Curation Foods Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Service

Glenn Wells to develop and drive a sales strategy to build profitable, sustainable growth

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curation Foods Inc., a natural foods company focused on innovative, plant-based foods, and one of two operating businesses of Landec Corp. (Nasdaq: LNDC), announced today that Glenn Wells has been promoted from vice president of sales, U.S. grocery channel to senior vice president of sales and customer service, effective immediately. In his new role, Wells will oversee sales and customer service operations across North America for all Curation Foods brands. He will focus on developing an insights-driven sales strategy centered on improving sales execution and enhancing category management leadership to help transform Curation Foods into an agile, competitive company.



With a focused and simplified go-to-market executional strategy, Wells’ process will support Project SWIFT, Curation Foods’ broader value creation program that is designed to drive enhanced profitability and strengthen the business by simplifying the business. Focusing on Curation Foods’ high margin products, Wells’ immediate priorities include accelerating the growth of Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products, driving profitable sales growth of Eat Smart® and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® products and dramatically growing distribution of the business’ innovative products pipeline. Leveraging his experience utilizing insights and data analytics to enhance strategic sales and building teams focused on category management, Wells will help position Curation Foods to win in the marketplace and deliver innovative, quality products to its customers.

“In his time at Curation Foods, Glenn has excelled in building targeted, insights-driven strategic plans for our customers that have helped drive category leadership. His broad experience honing and deploying analytics has proven to propel sales growth, and will help us deliver on our promise to shareholders to improve operating margins at Curation Foods,” said Dr. Albert Bolles, Landec president and CEO. “Glenn’s expertise in constructing high performance sales teams will strengthen Curation Foods for the future, as it refocuses on high margin products and consumer insights-driven innovation.”

In announcing his appointment, Wells said, “As an advocate for high quality, plant-based foods myself, I understand how consumer trends are heightening customer demand for our products. I am committed to developing a best-in-class strategic category management operating platform at Curation Foods that will help deliver fresh, delicious plant-based foods to as many people as possible. Building upon my extensive relationships in the grocery and club industry, along with my passion for using analytics to identify insights that drive sales growth, I am confident I will be able to execute on Curation Foods’ simplified go-to-market strategy centered on accelerating sales of the high margin, innovative products our customers and consumers have come to expect from us.”

Wells brings nearly 30 years of extensive sales, business development and strategic plan development experience across the food and beverage industry. At Curation Foods, Wells has been responsible for leading the sales, customer development, category management and customer strategic planning initiatives for the business’ U.S. grocery channel. In just under three years with the Company, Wells has grown the strategic core salad business nearly 10 percent, driving approximately $25 million in sales. Prior to joining Curation Foods, Wells served in multiple roles with Dole Food Company, including most recently serving as vice president of sales, North America, where he was responsible for creating large-scale strategic plans for customers. Wells has also held roles at Welch’s and PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats Company, where he gained deep experience in strategic development of both brands and categories.

About Curation Foods

Curation Foods is focused on innovating delicious, plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients and increasing access of plant-based foods to as many people as possible. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology to ensure products reach consumers throughout North America in the freshest possible state. Curation Foods natural food brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. For more information about Curation Foods visit www.curationfoods.com .

