Vermillion to Present at 2020 Biotech Showcase; Participate in LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that management will participate in two investor events in San Francisco during the week of January 13, 2020.



Vermillion President and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Palmieri will present a corporate update at the 2020 Biotech Showcase on January 13 at 9:30 am PST. The presentation will be webcast and found on the investor relations section of Vermillion’s website.

In addition, CEO Palmieri and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Beechey, will host institutional investor and partnering meetings at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event, taking place at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, January 13-15, 2020.

Details of the Biotech Showcase presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. (PST) Track: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level) Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

To schedule a meeting with the Vermillion management team at the LifeSci Corporate Access Event, please register online here or by email to access@lifesciadvisors.com .

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Recently launched, ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@LifeSciAdvisors.com



