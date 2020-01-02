When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 02, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 02, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Cheese/Cheese Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Limena, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) semi-soft cheese

Company Announcement

Limena, LLC of Palm Springs, FL. is recalling its 1 lb. (16 ounce) blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) semi-soft cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled "Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese)" was distributed to retail stores and through mail orders.

The product has a blue and white label and comes in a 1 lb. (16 oz.), clear plastic vacuum package marked with lot #1041020 on the top. The Expiration date is blank.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one sample of 1 lb. (16 ounce) blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese).

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the 1 lb. block of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (561) 541-5206, M-F, 8 am - 6 pm EST.