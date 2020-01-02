IDC & The Cereus Group LLC Introduces the First Global Standard for Preventing & Removing Bias in Algorithms

The Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention Certification programs will offer professional credentials for Specialists (AMBP-S)™ and Team Leaders (AMBP-L)™

UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his 1976 book, Computer Power and Human Reason, Artificial Intelligence pioneer, Joseph Weizenbaum suggested that bias could arise both from the data used in a program, as well as from the way a program is coded. Since then, the problems with bias in algorithms and machine learning have been extensively documented in the Harvard Business Review, the Brookings Institute, Forbes, Fortune, Medium, Tech Crunch, AI Business, MIT Technology Review, McKinsey Reporting Insights, CNBC, the New York Times, and more. It has also impacted tech industry leaders, as well as their Fortune 1000 and global clients.The Society for Diversity's Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC) and Atlanta-based technology firm, The Cereus Group LLC are poised to offer the first global certification that will transform the industry, and impact the way that companies approach the future workplace and marketplace. As the #1 diversity certification provider, IDC is renowned for its next generation approach to D&I management. The new credential, called the Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention (AMBP)™ certification, is designed for tech industry professionals including but not limited to developers, programmers, coders, support technicians, engineers, product development, Quality Assurance and Control (QA and QC) professionals, managers, team leaders, and start-up founders.The Artificial & Machine Bias Prevention Specialist (AMBP-S)™ and Artificial & Machine Bias Prevention Leader (AMBP-L)™ certification programs are two distinct tracks that build upon each other. Credentials will be awarded upon the successful completion of six (6) competencies in the AMBP-S™ or ten (10) competencies in the AMBP-L™. Both credentials require the completion of a Virtual Learning Simulation before taking the exam. The simulation experience is designed to help candidates identify blind spots and develop alternative solutions to biased data sets in different stages of the life cycle.Certification candidates will demonstrate mastery in applying best practices and actionable knowledge in an effort to prevent and/or correct bias in artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing, predictive analytics, deep learning, and algorithmic methods. Because the industry is ever-evolving, the certification process will include a requirement for Continuing Education Units (CEU’s).Leah Smiley, CDE, President of the Society for Diversity Inc. says, "IDC is excited about the opportunity to offer a forward-thinking, next generation credentialing process that incorporates the latest professional education practices." Smiley adds, "The AMBP-S™ and AMBP-L™ credentials expand IDC's diversity certification and licensing portfolios. Similar to IDC's Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)programs, the new standardized exams are rigorous and comprehensive." Since 2009, The Society for Diversity has conferred credentials to thousands of Diversity and Inclusion professionals in 43 U.S. states and 11 other nations through its certification arm, IDC. The CDPand CDEcertification programs are industry recognized and indicative of inclusive excellence. IDC strives to help companies transition from defining diversity in terms of political correctness or Affirmative Action, toward identifying long-term and sustainable strategies that will make money, save money and achieve organizational goals.Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention Certification candidates must pass the AMBP-S™ with an 80.0% or greater. The six (6) competencies, which cover a system's full life cycle, are:(1) The Types and Stages of Bias(2) The Business Case for Debiasing AI Applications and Machine Learning(3) Linguistic Bias & Language Processing(4) Design Flaws & Filter Biases(5) Solving for Fairness(6) Removing Biased Coding Elements & Data SetsThe advanced AMBP-L™ certification includes all of the competencies in the AMBP-S™ above, plus:(7) Analyzing Discriminatory Trends(8) Diverse Teaming Models for User Acceptance Testing – UAT(9) Processes for Resolving Ethical Dilemmas & Setting Team Standards(10) Measuring Anti-Bias Accuracy LevelsKerey Brewer, CEO of The Cereus Group, says, "The certification doesn't just present one solution for preventing or removing bias, it ensures that professionals are equipped with a variety of tools and strategies that they can employ to get better outcomes. In fact, this is one of many reasons why these credentials are pertinent to technology companies and their clients." Organizations with certified professionals will be able to:- Understand customer and global community concerns about diversity, inclusion, fairness, and bias- Initiate team conversations about the impact of biased software/systems on diverse or marginalized communities around the world- Balance self-regulation with concerns about fairness and privacy- Expand opportunities to operate effectively in different global markets- Provide more value to customers with advanced insights about a product’s bias-prevention capabilities- Reduce inefficiencies that lead to waste, dissatisfied customers and/or lost sales- Eliminate costs associated with quality issues or product recallsThe Cereus Group LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, industry-leading provider of advanced Information Systems Management, who will provide subject-matter expertise and facilitation services. Kerey Brewer, CEO of The Cereus Group LLC, has 17+ years of experience in Information Technology in every capacity, from engineer to Director to Vice President. Mr. Brewer is a Service-Disabled Veteran who served 6 years in the United States Army, and possesses several IT certifications.IDC is in the process of forming an advisory group comprised of Subject Matter Experts (SME's) to ensure that the certification continues to be relevant to industry professionals as the field evolves. The advisory board will also participate in accreditation activities, as IDC will seek program accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. Brewer says, "Our commitment to excellence is evident in our 5-step certification process, as well as in the fact that we are pursuing 3rd party accreditation of our system." The 5-step certification process consists of: AMBP-S™ or AMBP-L™ Program Registration , a job task analysis, online prep course, learning simulation, and assessment. IDC partners with PSI to provide proctored assessments on the PanPowered platform at 600+ testing centers around the world.As with its other successful certification processes, IDC seeks early adopters for the inaugural cohort. Registration is limited and is open now through April 10, 2020. Regular enrollment will begin towards the end of 2020. For more information, visit: www.diversitycertification.org



