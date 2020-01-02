When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 31, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 31, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: FiveStar Gourmet Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Protein pack and avocado toast

Company Announcement

FiveStar Gourmet Foods takes issues of food safety seriously and in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling two fresh produce snack products, MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack 8.25oz and MiniMeal2Go- AvocadoToast 6.75oz. due to the notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that Almark Foods may have supplied single-serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a current foodborne illness investigation.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The MiniMeal2Go products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin in Meijer supermarkets only. Both MiniMeal2Go products come in a 6/8.25-ounce and 6/6.75-ounce clear plastic package marked with specific lots (see chart) with an expiration dates from 12/26/19 through 1/06/20 printed on the film.

No other FiveStar items are involved with this voluntary recall. There are no reported illnesses to date related to the FiveStar Gourmet Foods products.

Consumers who purchased products listed in the chart below from the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away. For any questions, consumers may contact FiveStar Gourmet Foods at 877-546-8763 (Mon-Fri 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) for the most up-to-date information.

Retailer Brand Item Name Package Weight Item SKU UPC # Lot No States Affected Best By Meijer MiniMeals2Go Protein Pack 6/8.25oz FG10461 8- 50012- 79311-3 34619,34719, 35019,35119, 35219,35719 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin 12/26/19,12/27/19, 12/30/19,12/31/19, 01/01/20,01/06/20 Meijer MiniMeals2Go Avocado Toast 6/6.75oz FG10463 8- 50012- 79315-1 34619,34719, 35019,35119, 35219,35719 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin 12/26/19,12/27/19, 12/30/19,12/31/19, 01/01/20,01/06/20

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods

With an “appetite for excellence”, a leading innovator within fresh value-added foods, Southern-California based FiveStar Gourmet Foods, the producers of the Simply Fresh brand, have been producing premium, healthy foods for more than two decades. With processing facilities nationwide, FiveStar manufacturers a complete line of retail and foodservice products including convenience salad bowls and snacks featuring fresh produce and proteins under the Simply Fresh Salads®, Simply Fresh MiniMeals2Go® and Simply Fresh 4Kids™ brands using all natural, no artificial ingredients. FiveStar has achieved both organic certification and the highest quality and food safety certification of SQF Level 3. To learn more, go to FiveStarGourmetFoods.com