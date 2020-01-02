WomenInc. Magazine Names Matthews Board Member to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors List

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) announced today that Matthews International Board of Directors member Katherine (Wendy) Dietze has been named one of WomenInc.'s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. This annual list features board members of publicly held companies making impacts in their industry and paving the way for future female directors and executives.

Ms. Dietze has been a member of the Matthews International Board of Directors for more than ten years and is Chairperson of the Finance Committee as well as a member of the Executive and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. Ms. Dietze brings a strong background in global investment and financial matters, which provides a unique and valuable perspective in these areas.

"We are privileged to have Wendy as part of our Board of Directors here at Matthews,” said Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO. "We are thankful for her contributions and guidance over the decade and look forward to her continued leadership in the years to come. Congratulations to Wendy as this honor is well-deserved."

Ms. Dietze previously served as Chairperson of the Audit Committee and member of both the Governance and Compensation Committees for LaBranche, LLC, a financial services firm purchased by the Cowen Group in June 2011. In January 2011, Ms. Dietze was elected to the Board of Trustees of Liberty Property Trust, a real estate investment trust, where she currently is a member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Governance Committee.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. "We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition."

WomenInc. magazine announced the release of its 2019 WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors in the winter 2019 edition. Ms. Dietze has been recognized along with 700 other directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial automation solutions. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in the delivery of brand development, activation and deployment services that help build our clients’ brands and consumers’ desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. We have more than 10,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation

Corporate Office

Two NorthShore Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

Phone: (412) 442-8200

Contact: Ann Wilson Sr. Director, Culture and People Strategies 412.995.1665



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.