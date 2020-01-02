The Madison Square Garden Company and DraftKings Announce Renewed Partnership

/EIN News/ -- DraftKings Named the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Madison Square Garden, Knicks and Rangers

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NASDAQ: MSG) and DraftKings Inc., a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries, today announced a marketing partnership that makes DraftKings the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the New York Knicks and Rangers, as well as The World’s Most Famous Arena. The agreement provides DraftKings with premier brand integration across MSG’s unrivaled set of assets, including digital platforms, in-game promotion and out-of-home signage.

“DraftKings has established itself as one of the most successful gaming companies in the industry and we are honored to continue our partnership with their incredible brand,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, The Madison Square Garden Company. “We are both committed to ensuring that our customers have the best possible experience and we look forward to continuing to work closely with DraftKings on programs and promotions that benefit both of our businesses in significant and measurable ways.”

DraftKings’ partnership includes significant exposure at Madison Square Garden for all Knicks and Rangers games and throughout Knicks and Rangers broadcasts on MSG Networks, as well as promotions for daily fantasy sports during Westchester Knicks games at the Westchester County Center. Integration during games will incorporate a variety of elements including digital and static signage throughout the Arena, exposure on GardenVision, the Arena’s center-hung multi-media display, and branding on the apron of the court for Knicks games and on the penalty box and visiting team bench for Rangers games. DraftKings will have the ability to set up activation areas at a variety of fan events the Knicks and Rangers hold throughout the year.

“We are proud to be named the official sports betting partner and continue as the daily fantasy partner of The World’s Most Famous Arena and for two of the most iconic franchises in all of sports that play there,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer, DraftKings. “The Madison Square Garden Company is known for providing fans with unforgettable moments, and this emphasis on immersive engagement perfectly complements DraftKings and our likeminded commitment to experiential excellence.”

The integrated partnership between the two companies allows DraftKings to have a presence on the seven video boards on the outside walls of The Garden, which offer exposure to the more than 1 million people who walk by MSG each day.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings’ daily fantasy product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB and NBA. Headquartered in Boston, DraftKings holds offices across the country including Las Vegas, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco.

