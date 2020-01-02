Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cintas, Correvio Pharma, Exelon, and Green Dot, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)

Class Period: Match 6, 2017 to November 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) issued a report alleging, based on information from FOIA requests, that “Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and falsifying inspections.” Spruce Point also alleged that management may have misreported revenue and expenses for G&K Services, Inc., which the Company had acquired in 2017 for $2.1 billion.

On this news, shares of Cintas fell $3.61 per share, to close at $255.24 per share on November 13, 2019.

The complaint, filed on December 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cintas never tracked legacy margins following the G&K acquisition; (2) the Company has systematically provided guidance with which it would outperform (a “Beat and Raise” scheme); (3) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company has breached the law multiple times; (4) as a result of publicly known and undisclosed breaches of law, the Company’s Credit Agreement may be jeopardized; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that when the truth was disclosed in the Spruce Point investment research report, investors suffered damages.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV)

Class Period: October 23, 2018 to December 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

Correvio is a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. The Company’s portfolio of marketed brands comprise, among others, vernakalant IV, or Brinavess, for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation (“AF”) to sinus rhythm.

Earlier during Brinavess’s development, safety concerns led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to decline approval for Brinavess.

On October 23, 2018, Correvio announced its intention to resubmit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Brinavess to the FDA for recent onset AF (the “Resubmitted NDA”), which followed additional purported safety data the Company had accumulated, as well as discussions with the FDA regarding the drug’s potential regulatory path forward. The Company later announced on July 25, 2019, that the FDA had accepted the Resubmitted NDA.

On December 6, 2019, FDA staffers reviewing Brinavess announced that they did not believe that the drug’s benefits outweighed its risks. Specifically, the FDA noted that Brinavess was associated with “serious liabilities” including low blood pressure, irregular heartbeats in the lower heart chambers, and death.

On this news, Correvio’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 39.81%, to close at $1.30 per share on December 6, 2019.

Then, on December 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, the Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) suspended trading in Correvio securities in anticipation of the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee’s (“RDAC”) review and discussion of the Resubmitted NDA. Finally, just before market-close that day, the RDAC voted 11-2 against approval of the Resubmitted NDA, noting that Brinavess’s benefit-risk profile was not adequate to support approval.

On this news, and after Correvio shares resumed trading on the NASDAQ, Correvio’s stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 67%, to close at $0.46 per share on December 11, 2019.

The complaint, filed on December 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data supporting the Resubmitted NDA for Brinavess did not minimize the significant health and safety issues observed in connection with the drug’s original NDA; (2) the foregoing substantially diminished the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve the Resubmitted NDA; and (3) as a result, Correvio’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)

Class Period: February 9, 2019 to November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2020

Exelon owns various “Utility Registrants”, including, among other entities, Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”). ComEd’s parent company is Exelon Utilities.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that both Exelon and ComEd had “received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois requiring production of information concerning their lobbying activities in the State of Illinois.”

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon filed another Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that, on October 4, 2019, both Exelon and ComEd “received a second grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois that requires production of records of any communications with certain individuals and entities, including Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.” That Current Report also disclosed that, as far back as “[o]n June 21, 2019, the Exelon Corporation Board formed a Special Oversight Committee, consisting solely of independent directors, to oversee [Exelon and ComEd’s] cooperation and compliance with the subpoena, any further action taken by the U.S. Attorney and any resulting actions that may be required or recommended.”

On October 15, 2019, Exelon issued a press release announcing the abrupt departure of Anne Pramaggiore (“Pramaggiore”), Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Exelon Utilities, and former President/CEO of ComEd. The Company’s statement on Pramaggiore’s retirement offered no reason for her departure, but analysts following the Company concluded that the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation were related.

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $2.15 per share, or 4.57%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019.

Then, on October 31, 2019, Exelon filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that “[o]n October 22, 2019, the SEC notified Exelon and ComEd that it has also opened an investigation into their lobbying activities.”

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 2.51%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019.

Finally, on November 1, 2019, the Chicago Tribune reported that “[a] source with knowledge of the case in Chicago” confirmed that “Pramaggiore is one focus of the ongoing federal investigation.” According to the same article, “[t]he ComEd lobbying investigation dates to at least mid-May, when the FBI executed search warrants at the homes of former lobbyist Mike McClain of Quincy, a longtime confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan, and of former 23rd Ward Ald. Michael Zalewski.” Additionally, “[t]he information sought by the FBI included records of communications among Madigan, McClain and Zalewski about attempts to obtain ComEd lobbying work for Zalewski.”

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell an additional $0.15 per share to close at $45.34 per share on November 1, 2019.

The Complaint, filed on December 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (iii) ComEd’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Green Dot corporation (NYSE: GDOT)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 to November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 17, 2020

On November 7, 2019, after market close, Green Dot released its financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months period ended September 30, 2019. During the conference call to discuss the results, Green Dot’s CEO revealed that the continuing year-over-year decline of accounts in its active consumer business approximated 620,000 and were mostly “onetime use accounts.”

On this news, the stock price declined from a close of $29.95 per share on November 7, 2019 to a close of $24.54 per share on November 8, 2019, a drop of approximately 18.06 percent

The complaint, filed on December 18, 2019, alleges that Green Dot made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Green Dot's strategy to attract “high-value” long-term customers was at the expense of “one and done” customers; (2) Green Dot’s “one and done” customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) consequently, Green Dot’s strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

