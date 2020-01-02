Stuart Hankin Earned His Degree From Cornell University In Just Three Years

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuart Hankin is the owner of Hankin Homes, a real estate company based in Florida. Before Hankin started his cost-effective home-building business, he was a student at Cornell University.Stuart Hankin has always been a high achiever and goal-oriented leader. He is also a devoted community caretaker as he works to serve his society in every way possible. Stuart Hankin earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Cornell University. The diploma Stuart worked hard to achieve was for Operations and Information Engineering. Due to his eager and dedicated work ethics, Stuart focused on his schoolwork. After working so hard to earn his degree, he graduated in only three years from the four-year program.After attending Cornell University, Stuart applied his education to his career. His entrepreneurial and thoughtful led to Hankin’s love of real estate. Stuart chose to use cost-effective construction materials to build homes.Stuart Hankin prefers this material because it lowers home maintenance costs for homeowners. Affordable housing is important to Hankin and always will be. Stuart wants to provide everyone with the opportunity to own a home. Stuart Hankin of Hankin Homes is devoted to making affordable communities. The company constructs homes across the United States. It continues to develop comfortable and multi-generational households in many states.Stuart Hankin's commitment is to better the lives of others. His business always considers the community and its surrounding areas. Stuart puts in the effort to make the lives of others better. He helps build inclusive neighborhoods. This is a significant reason why Hankin Homes exists.Stuart’s hard-working qualities are ingrained in the operations of his business. He is still a high achiever and is excellent at making things happen just as he was when he was in school.A progressive leader, Stuart continues to devote his time to his community both professionally and personally.Stuart Hankin is proud to be a graduate of Cornell and grateful for the education he received.His many achievements over the years have helped build up his status in the real estate industry.Along with his business, Stuart's leadership skills have grown and expanded.Always looking towards the future, Stuart Hankin is excited to see what he can achieve next.Learn more about Stuart Hankin and his company, Hankin Homes, by visiting the Website:Hankin Homes Website: https://www.hankinhomes.com/



