Superior Group of Companies™ Names James Shimizu as First CMO

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced the promotion of James Shimizu to Chief Marketing Officer for the company. Starting in 2017, Superior Group of Companies embarked on a companywide branding strategy around its three business segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products. As part of this strategy, the company completed three acquisitions in the Uniforms and Related Products and Promotional Products spaces and expanded our Remote Staffing Solutions business. Marketing will provide a “shared resource” to all three segments, leveraging marketing strategy experience and operational excellence.

James Shimizu joined the Superior Group of Companies portfolio of companies as part of the May 2018 acquisition of CID Resources, Inc., where he served as its Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to CID Resources, James’s experience spanned consumer and retail marketing channels, holding leadership positions at Vera Bradley and Limited Too (Justice), and multi-business segment agency experience with Alcone - an Omnicom Group marketing agency.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, said, “James brings much needed strategy and market experience which will help SGC and its portfolio companies continue to lead, innovate and differentiate in persistently competitive markets.”

James Shimizu noted, “I am honored to join the SGC leadership team, and see tremendous opportunity in the markets that we serve.”

James will continue to be based in the company’s Dallas, Texas office with additional presence at all SGC offices across the country. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact: Michael Attinella CFO & Treasurer (727) 803-7170 OR Hala Elsherbini Halliburton Investor Relations (972) 458-8000



