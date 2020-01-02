Irving Resources Announces Appointment of Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Haruo Harada to its board of directors. In addition, Mr. Harada will also take the role of President of Irving Resources Japan GK, Irving’s 100% owned Japanese subsidiary.



Mr. Harada graduated from Kagoshima University with a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Science and has over 30 years experience in mineral exploration around the globe. Over the past three years, he has worked closely with management of Irving through his role as Director of Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”), Irving’s lead contract engineering firm in Japan. Mr. Harada has been an integral part of Irving’s exploration team from day one and helped develop Irving’s portfolio of Japanese epithermal vein projects including its flagship high-grade Au-Ag Omu project, Hokkaido. Prior to working with Irving, Mr. Harada oversaw Gold Canyon Resources Inc.’s African Rare Earth Element exploration programs, a joint venture between Gold Canyon Resources Inc. (previously the sole shareholder of Irving) and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (“JOGMEC”).

“We are delighted to have Mr. Harada join Irving Resources as a director and Irving Japan GK as President,” commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and director of Irving Resources Inc. “Mr. Harada has been critical in assisting Irving establish its exploration project portfolio in Japan. He has the respect of the Japanese mining and regulatory communities. We very much look forward to working with Mr. Harada as President of Irving Japan as we advance our exciting collection of exploration projects in Japan.”

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with JOGMEC for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com .

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact: Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 641-1214 info@IRVresources.com



