PowerTest 2020 Early Bird Registration Discounts Extended to January 15

NETA announces a two-week extension to Early Bird pricing when registering for PowerTest 2020 before January 15.

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces an extension to Early Bird pricing for the PowerTest 2020 Conference to be held in Chicago, Illinois, February 24-28, 2020. Registrants receive $100 off when they register prior to January 15, 2020.



“PowerTest 2020 offers five full days of educational, networking, and promotional opportunities for electrical professionals at all levels. Early Bird discounts make the conference more affordable and accessible and we’re excited to offer a two-week extension to this special offer,” says Scott Blizard, President of NETA.

As the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference, PowerTest 2020 boasts five different paper tracks, more than 40 sessions, and a full week of conference activities. With the presence of more than 500 leaders in the electrical testing industry, attendees can build relationships and establish valuable contacts.

At PowerTest 2020 attendees will:



Learn about the latest technology and the direction of the industry through technical sessions, an Emerging Technologies Symposium and a New Product Forum.





about the latest technology and the direction of the industry through technical sessions, an Emerging Technologies Symposium and a New Product Forum. Earn CTD Credits (NETA Technicians) and CEUs through educational sessions.





CTD Credits (NETA Technicians) and CEUs through educational sessions. Connect with industry peers through social events like the Pre-Conference Prohibition Party, Powerbash Reception, and Hospitality Suites.





with industry peers through social events like the Pre-Conference Prohibition Party, Powerbash Reception, and Hospitality Suites. Discover opportunities to promote themselves when they connect with hundreds of leaders at the largest annual event in the industry.

Electrical professionals can take advantage of Early Bird discounts by registering for PowerTest 2020 at www.powertest.org prior to January 15, 2020 or by calling NETA directly at 888.300.6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

lmcdonald@netaworld.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.