CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with BEF by LATOKEN as Official NewsWire, Media Sponsor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with LATOKEN for the Blockchain Economic Forum in Davos. Slated for Jan. 20-24, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland, the forum will gather government officials, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss potential structural change in capital markets and payments systems, to get vitalizing ideas, and explore partnership opportunities.



BEF Davos kicks off on Jan. 20 with Blockchain Capital Markets Day, which includes a keynote address titled “The future of capital markets and money.” This keynote will discuss everything from why a digital future is inevitable to the reasons digital monies and assets are so important.

Other BEF opening-day events include three round-table discussions and an LATOKEN evening reception. The first round table is titled “Money 2025: Private Banks, Central Banks or Blockchain Digital Currencies?”, the second one is titled “The Venture capital and Hedge Funds 2025: Liquidity via Tokenization,” and the third round table is titled “Security Token Offering Markets.”

And that is just a glimpse of the power of the BEF agenda. Other BEF events throughout the remaining four-day event include invaluable one-on-one development meetings with LATOKEN CEO Valentin Preobrazhenskiy to discuss potential fundraising options, co-investments and partnerships, as well as other impactful keynote addresses and round table discussions with some of the best-known experts and professionals in the blockchain space.



“We are pleased to be the official newswire and a media sponsor for the BEF 2020 event in Switzerland,” says Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “BEF events have gained a global reputation for providing insightful, valuable information about the global economy. With our distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets via NetworkWire, as well as high-performing social media channels followed by blockchain enthusiasts, we look forward to sharing information on the upcoming BEF 2020 and generating buzz about what attendees can expect to experience when they attend.”

Additional information about the Blockchain Economic Forum, including registration details, is available at the following link: http://bef.latoken.com/davos2020?utm_source=cnw .

