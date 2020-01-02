The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony of Greg Rowles & Zack Turner

Carolina Fame

South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony of Award Winning Entertainer Greg Rowles & Legendary Country Songwriter Zack Turner

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville & Myrtle Beach, SC – South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame will proudly present the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Greg Rowles & Zack Turner.

This prestigious event will take place at The House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC during the Carolina Country Music Awards on January 25th, 2020.

Filled with milestones, this ceremony will mark the first time inducting at the House of Blues, their first induction in over 6 years, and the first under the direction of Justin Ray Williams, the new Executive Director of the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame. Supported by the new board, they continue their Hall of Fame relaunching efforts throughout the state.

Venue & Event Info:

The Carolina Country Music Association presents the Carolina Country Music Awards Show. The 2020 CCMA Show will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, House of Blues at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jimmy-G and Sweet Tea from Carolina Country 93.9 WMIR are your hosts presenting awards to Carolina artists in nine different categories. Local artists from The Carolina’s will take the stage at the House of Blues to perform their song that was featured and aired on the Carolina Artist Showdown in 2019.

Live performances by Cody Webb, Cliff Wheeler Band, The Blue Pickups, Kevin Nichols, Ryan Trotti, Faith Bardill and many more with special guest Greg Rowles from The Alabama Theater, Legendary Country singer-songwriter Zack Turner, Damien Horne from NewNorth and Chief Meteorologist at WBTW-TV. More artist announcements coming soon.

Tickets and more info: Carolina Country Music Awards Show --->>> http://www.carolinaartistshowdown.com/

Contact:

Executive Director, Justin Ray Williams ( http://www.JustinRayWilliams.com )

Email: Justinw@carolinaFame.org

Phone: 864-345-7925

http://www.CarolinaFame.org

#CarolinaFame

Hall of Fame Inductees:

Zack Turner

Greg Rowles

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.