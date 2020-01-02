The Convenience Store Market in Malaysia, 2019-2022 - The Industry is Witnessing Fast Developments and Presents Huge Potential for Convenience Store Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modern retail outlets are replacing the traditional unorganized retail outlets in Malaysia as the better wealth and lifestyles have increased the demand for quality goods, services, as well as more conducive retail environment. Penetration of modern grocery retail in the country has risen.



Stores network expansion and improving operating efficiencies continue to be a theme in the country grocery retailers. Convenience stores offer speed of service to time-starved consumers, who want to get in and out of the store quickly. These shoppers recognize this channel of trade for its convenient locations, extended hours of operation, one-stop shopping, grab-and-go food service, variety of merchandise, and fast transactions.



The key players offer the services to their customer as per consumer behavior, and have a meaningful number of stores countrywide to exploit growth going forward.



Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022 shows how the companies are building up operating efficiencies and scale to compete better market place. Also, the convenience store industry of the country is witnessing fast developments, and presents huge potential for convenience store players. The number of convenience store in Malaysia is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2016-2022. Thus, the report delivers on the developments in both retail and convenience store sectors of the country.



The report provides retail market forecasts till 2022 for Malaysia. According to research, the retail industry of Malaysia is expected to grow as the players are introducing the retail commerce service, which leads the modern grocery. Further, the share of convenience store sales in total retail sales has also been incorporated for the country.



The report provides a complete overview of the Malaysian convenience store industry. All the current trends of the industry have been evaluated in the report.



Further, it provides profiles of the major players including 7-Eleven, KK Super Mart, 99 Speed Mart, and Petronas, which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business and recent activities of these companies. It has been found that, though 7-Eleven is the most popular convenience store player, other players like KK Super Mart and 99 Speed Mart are giving a tough competition to 7-Eleven.



Overall, the report presents optimum information and balanced research outlook on the potentials of the Malaysian convenience store sector.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Asia Retail Industry - An Overview



4. Malaysia Retail Industry - An Overview



5. Key Market Trends and Drivers

5.1 Adherence Towards Packaged Foods Propelling the Market

5.2 Snacking Behavior Impelling the Market

5.3 E-Commerce Intensifying the Market

5.4 Strategic Initiatives Driving Convenience Store



6. Convenience Store Industry Outlook to 2022

6.1 Number of Convenience Stores

6.2 Convenience Store Sales

6.3 By Players



7. IT Opportunity Assessment in Convenience Store



8. Regulatory Framework



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. BHd.

9.2 99 Speed Mart

9.3 Petronas

9.4 KK Super Mart



