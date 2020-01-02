Opportunities in the Global Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030, Featuring Executive Insights from Elysium Therapeutics and Lucideon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of industry players that are offering various abuse-deterrent formulation technologies to different pharmaceutical companies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed between drug and technology developers in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.

The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted financial opportunity across:

[A] target drug class (opioids, antidepressants and CNS stimulants)

[B] abuse deterrence approach (physical / chemical barriers, agonist / antagonist combinations, aversion approach, prodrug approach, abuse-deterrent drug delivery systems and others)

[C] type of end product (tablets, capsules, transdermal patches, thin films and others)

[D] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world)

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering technologies for the development of abuse-deterrent formulations of prescription drugs that are prone to be misused, including information on key technology developers (such as year of establishment, company size, and geographical location), and their respective technologies, offering insights on current status of development (available for use and under development), target drug class (opioids, antidepressants and CNS stimulants), abuse deterrence approach (physical and chemical barriers, prodrug approach, use of agonist / antagonist, aversion, use of specific drug delivery systems, and others), disrupted route of abuse (parenteral, insufflation, covert administration, oral, and others), type of end product (tablets, capsules, transdermal patches, thin films, and others), and release characteristics (delayed / extended, controlled, immediate, and others).

An informed competitiveness analysis of the various abuse-deterrent drug formulation technologies captured in our database, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on year of establishment) and key technology-related specifications, such as the abuse-deterrent approach, disrupted route of abuse, number of products available / under development using a particular technology and strength of intellectual property portfolio (in terms of number of affiliated patents).

Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of proprietary technology/technologies. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key milestones achieved, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted related to abuse-deterrent formulation technologies, from 2000 to 2019 (till April). The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted), and patent benchmarking.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain in the period 2013-2019, covering product commercialization and licensing agreements, product development agreements, licensing agreements, mergers/acquisitions, service agreements, research agreements, and others.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain.



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Greg Sturmer (President and Chief Executive Officer, Elysium Therapeutics)

Aia Malik (Commercial Development Manager, Healthcare, Lucideon)

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Prescription Drug Abuse / Misuse

3.3. Commonly Abused Drug Classes

3.3.1. Opioids

3.3.2. Antidepressants

3.3.3. Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

3.4. Preliminary Strategies to Prevent Abuse

3.4.1. Role of Healthcare Authorities / Policy Makers

3.4.2. Role of Pharmacists

3.4.3. Role of Clinicians

3.4.4. Role of Patients

3.5. Abuse Deterrent Formulations and Affiliated Technologies

3.5.1. Types of Abuse Deterrent Formulation Approaches

3.5.1.1. Physical and Chemical Barriers

3.5.1.2. Prodrug Approach

3.5.1.3. Chemical Agonists / Antagonists

3.5.1.4. Aversion

3.5.1.5. Drug Delivery Systems

3.5.1.6. Others

3.6. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape



5. COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS OF TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Platform Competitiveness Analysis



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Acura Pharmaceuticals

6.3. Altus Formulation

6.4. BioDelivery Sciences International

6.5. CIMA LABS (acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical)

6.6. Elysium Therapeutics

6.7. Grnenthal

6.8. Intellipharmaceutics

6.9. Purdue Pharma

6.10. TITAN Pharmaceuticals



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Analysis of Patent Portfolio

7.4. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis



8. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



9. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ABUSE DETERRENT ALTERNATIVES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Opioids

9.3. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Antidepressants

9.4. Likely Candidates for ADFs: CNS Stimulants

9.5. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market, 2019-2030

10.4. Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2019-2030

10.5. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Drug Class, 2019-2030

10.6. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Abuse Deterrence Approach, 2019-2030

10.7. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of End Product, 2019-2030

10.8. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Geographical Distribution, 2019-2030

10.9. Concluding Remarks



11. CONCLUSION



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Elysium Therapeutics

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Greg Sturmer, Chief Executive Officer

12.3. Lucideon

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Aia Malik, Commercial Development Manager, Healthcare



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



4P Therapeutics (subsidiary of Nutriband)

Acella Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Adello Biologics

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

Alitair Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Aquestive Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics

Atlantic Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

BioDelivery Sciences International

Buzzz Pharmaceuticals

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Capsugel

Cassava Sciences

Catalent

CIMA LABS (acquired by Teva)

Coating Place

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

DURECT

Egalet

Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elysium Therapeutics

Emplicure

Encap Drug Delivery

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Ensysce Biosciences

Epic Pharma

Ethypharm

ExxPharma Therapeutics

Genus Lifesciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Grnenthal

Indivior

Inspirion Delivery Sciences

Intalere

Intellipharmaceutics

inVentiv Health

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kashiv BioSciences

KemPharm

KVK Tech

Lannett

Lonza

Lucideon

MainPointe Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Mundipharma

Nektar Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics

New River Pharmaceuticals

Nutriband

Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group)

Orexo

Patheon

Pernix Therapeutics

Pfizer

Pop Test

Praxis Bioresearch

Publicis Touchpoint Solutions

Purdue Pharma

QRxPharma

Quivive Pharma

Recipharm

Relmada Therapeutics

Shionogi

Shire

Signature Therapeutics

Skyepharma

SPARC

SunGen Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical

TITAN Pharmaceuticals

Tris Pharma

twoXAR

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Zogenix

