World Construction Industry Size & Forecast to 2023 - Continuous Major Economic Growth in Various Developed & Emerging Markets Drives the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the global construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 10,835.6 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 2,366.4 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 3.9% during review period.



Backed by continuous major economic growth in various developed and emerging markets along with lucrative financing deals backed by low interest rates are bound to boost the average revenues of the global construction industry. This makes the overall outlook on the construction sector positive.



Middle East, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness the most rapid growth in 2019. Strong economic scenario, increased levels of confidence and low rates of interest will hold up the structure for the expansion of the construction activities in these regions. As demand remains strong in China's infrastructure for sports segment, the country's revenues will improve. In US and Canada, we expect steady growth in residential and commercial construction sectors in both value and volume terms.



In comparison, Europe will slightly subdued growth, supported by improved construction sector conditions in various countries, which allow better residential and infrastructural spending. UK will witness sluggish construction output owing to Brexit negotiations, especially in non-residential sectors.



Growth prospects in Latin America and Africa will improve, driven by policy reforms in key countries such as Brazil and South Africa. While the construction industry possesses an overall stable credit quality, various factors including project execution issues pose risk to overall growth.



Study Coverage



This report provides data and trend analyses on global construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,8000+ charts and 2,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 200 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 globally.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Countries Covered

Mexico

United States

Australia

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

China

Malaysia

India

Russia

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Brazil

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of global building and infrastructure construction industry.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb03i3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.