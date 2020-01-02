21Vianet Selected by China Everbright Bank to Provide Long-term IDC Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has won a bid to provide and operate a mission-critical production center via its multiple-active DC architecture for China Everbright Bank throughout and has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank. Located in Beijing, the initial phase of the project, having 3,000 square meters of raised floor space, is expected to be completed by the first half of 2020.



Mr. Alvin Wang, Chief Executive Officer and President of 21Vianet, commented, “China Everbright Bank’s selection of 21Vianet to provide production center with premium IDC and operational services reflects the appeal of our core value proposition and continuing industry leadership. We are excited to expand our customer base in the financial industry, where industry players maintain a consistent desire for highly-secure and dependable IDC solutions. Our cooperation with such a sterling financial institution is not only a testament to our in-depth domain expertise and proven technology solutions, but also a milestone marking a significant breakthrough in the progression of our refined retail strategy. Going forward, as China Everbright Bank continuously expands its business and strengthens its investment in technology, we will pursue further cooperation with them. In addition, we also plan to leverage our comprehensive suite of IDC services to explore additional opportunities in the financial industry and create greater shareholder value.”

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

About China Everbright Bank Company Limited



China Everbright Bank (CEB), which was established in August 1992 and headquartered in Beijing, is a national joint-stock commercial bank approved by the State Council of China and the People’s Bank of China. Over the years, along with the evolution of Chinese economy and the growth of Chinese financial sector, the brand image and market value of the Bank has been enhanced continuously. The Bank has achieved a good performance while providing high quality financial services, and is now a well-recognized listed bank with sound compliance. The Bank was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in August 2010 (stock code 601818) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) in December 2013 (stock code 6818).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as 21Vianet's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. 21Vianet may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 21Vianet's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: 21Vianet's goals and strategies; 21Vianet's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, 21Vianet's services; 21Vianet's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; 21Vianet's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where 21Vianet provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 21Vianet's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 21Vianet undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Rene Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.