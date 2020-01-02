Grom Social Ambassador Caroline Marks Makes History as First Woman Surfer Headed to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

/EIN News/ --



The Teenage Phenom of the World Surf League Will Represent the United States in Tokyo

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:GRMM), the developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original children’s entertainment content provider, today announced that Caroline Marks – the 17-year-old, history-making surfing phenom and Grom spokesperson – will be representing her country and Grom Social at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“Caroline has always been a big booster and a huge Grom asset, but this new honor takes it to a whole new level,” said Zach Marks, Grom’s founder, Chief Content Officer and proud brother. Marks added, “Caroline will be representing her country, the WSL and Grom on media, including the Today Show, 30 Rock/NBC Block, Time Magazine, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, People, Forbes Sports Business, Vanity Fair: Time Capsule, and Conde Nast.”

Fans of Caroline and users of Grom Social app can follow her path leading up to the Olympic Games. Caroline will provide exclusive content, daily Q and A’s, exclusive Caroline filters and behind-the-scenes access through a dedicated channel available only on the Grom app, which is available in the Apple app store and Google Play. Go to Gromsocial.com/Caroline for more details.

The Olympic surfing competition will feature 20 male and 20 female athletes, and will be held at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba, Japan, from July 26 through August 2, 2020. Marks qualified by finishing as one of the top two American women in the 2019 World Surf League rankings. Only two surfers per gender per nation can compete when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

“Caroline has been part of the USA Surfing program for several years. First as a stand-out in our Prime Series, then as a multi-year USA Champion and on our USA Junior Surf Team, winning a gold medal at the 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the Azores. We are proud of her accomplishments and couldn’t be happier having her as a member of our first USA Surfing Olympic Team,” said Greg Cruse, CEO of USA Surfing.

“This could not have come at a better time, as we continue to grow our user base and enhance our user experience through our recently released Grom app,” said Darren Marks, Grom’s President and CEO. “Caroline’s popularity coupled with our anticipated new marketing efforts should be a catalyst for growth in 2020,” Marks concluded.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children 13 years and under; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private business.

About USA Surfing

USA Surfing is the National Governing Body for surfing in the United States, recognized by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USA Surfing’s mission is to promote and grow the sport of surfing and support United States athletes of all backgrounds to achieve sustained competitive excellence in Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American competition. USA Surfing will oversee and support America’s Olympic team as surfing makes its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

