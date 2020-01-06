NATO to Present on the NATO Airworthiness Policy at Defence Aviation Safety 2020

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

Richard Duriez, Airworthiness Manager, Aerospace Capabilities, NATO, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defence Aviation Safety , which will return to London on the 23rd and 24th of April 2020, will bring together defence experts from government and industry, as well as senior military leaders, to discuss critical safety topics within the military aviation domain. As the only event of its kind, Defence Aviation Safety is a must-attend event for all those within the industry.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Richard Duriez, Airworthiness Manager, Aerospace Capabilities, Defence Investment Division, International Staff, NATO, will be presenting “Implementing the NATO Airworthiness Policy (NAWP),” which will cover:• Presentation of the NAWP• Implementation of the NAWP• NATO Recognition Process (NRP)• Action Plan: Assessment of Airworthiness Authorities• Return of Experience• ConclusionThis will be one of many briefings from experts within the industry; the conference aims to highlight the enhancement of military capability through improved safety standards, certification and data management.Other key speakers include:• Air Commodore Jason Aigus, Director General - Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force• Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force• Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, Air Officer Commanding, No. 1 Group, Royal Air Force• Colonel Anders Janson, Director Military Aviation Authority, Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters• Colonel Kjell Hauan, Flight Safety Inspector, Royal Norwegian Air Force• Group Captain Pete Warmerdam, Assistant Head Safety & Assurance, Joint Helicopter Command Headquarters• Major General Gunter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority• Major General John Rauch, Commander US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force• Mr Christian Jaeggi, Head of Certification Office, Aeronautical Systems, Armasuisse• Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander US Navy Safety Center, US Navy• Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S UK MoD• Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoDRegistration for the event is live on the website and an early bird saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 31st January 2020: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr6 23rd – 24th April 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



