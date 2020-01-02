Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“It is my pleasure to extend warm felicitations and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Sudan, on the occasion of your 64th Independence Day.

I hope that the cordial relationship which exists between our two countries will continue to grow stronger in the future.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



