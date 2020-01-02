Experienced Healthcare Leader Oenone Duroe Joins Inspirata as General Manager, Europe

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata announced today the appointment of Oenone Duroe to the company’s leadership team. Effective January 1st, 2020, Mrs. Duroe will serve as General Manager, Europe.

Based in Maidenhead, UK, she will oversee Inspirata’s operations across Northern Europe (UK, Ireland, Nordics) and the DACH region (Austria, Germany and Switzerland). Mrs. Duroe previously held numerous senior business development and market access positions at leading pharmaceutical, medical device and specialist consultancy companies.

“We are delighted to have someone of Oenone Duroe’s caliber and experience step up to lead our operations in Europe,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “We went through a thorough external search and we are confident we have found the right leader. We are at a critical moment and, through Oenone’s strategic vision and tactical discipline, we look forward to scaling our growth and achieving our ambitious goals for 2020 and beyond.”

In addition to her solid and proven track record as an effective leader of people, projects and strategy, Oenone Duroe also brings to Inspirata her extensive knowledge of the NHS and healthcare space across multiple key European markets. Most recently, Oenone served as an external General Manager UK and Ireland for global pharmaceutical company, Daiichi-Sankyo, driving its UK organization to sustainable profitable growth. Among numerous past strategic roles, she developed reproducible reimbursement streams for Proteus Digital Healthcare, a Silicon Valley-based startup, and managed market access and launch teams across Novo Nordisk’s business. Mrs. Duroe holds a BSc in Biochemistry from Queen Mary University of London.

Oenone Duroe said, “I am honored and excited to lead Inspirata’s Europe business in solidifying its Digital Pathology leadership in key markets, as well as bringing its innovative Informatics solutions to this side of the ocean. I look forward to working with our employees, customers and their patients in making every moment matter.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Emil Mladenov Inspirata, Inc. 813-467-7616 emladenov@inspirata.com



