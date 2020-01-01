When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 31, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 31, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared peanuts Company Name: Dianne’s Fine Desserts Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling twenty six cases of product Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 , because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 was distributed through retail wholesale clubs located in MI, IL, IN.

Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 can be identified by the name and product image on the tray. Tray size 17.1875x13.125x2, Lot code 19198 can be found on the top and or bottom of tray side panel.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Monday- Friday 9am-5pm EST:

Customer service: 800-435-2253 or at info@diannesfinedesserts.com.

Quality Assurance: 978-463-3824 or at Feedback@diannesfinedesserts.com