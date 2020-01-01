Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Receives 2020 Best of Colorado Springs Award

Full breakfasts are a hallmark of association members B&Bs range in architecture througout the state of Colorado Comfortable accommodations are assured at all member inn properties

Colorado Springs Award Program Honors the Achievement

Our membership takes pride in offering quality accommodations and we are grateful for the acknowledgement, on behalf of the organization and our member B&Bs across the state of Colorado” — Welling Clark, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado President

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado has been selected for the 2020 Best of Colorado Springs Award in the Hotels & Motels category by the Colorado Springs Award Program.Each year, the Colorado Springs Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Colorado Springs area a great place to live, work and play."It is an honor to receive this recognition as a long-standing hospitality and lodging association representing bed and breakfast inns across the state of Colorado", said Welling Clark, President of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado. "Since our formation in 1987 as the official association in Colorado, our membership prides itself on quality accommodations. We are grateful for the acknowledgement, both for the organization and for the B&Bs across the state of Colorado who are members", Clark said.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Colorado Springs Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Colorado Springs Award Program and data provided by third parties. The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) headquarters is located in Colorado Springs and represents B&B inns throughout the state. The BBIC website at www.InnsofColorado.org lists direct links to member properties, online reservation information, recipes, blog, newsletter subscription, and an order form for a free downloadable print directory. All member inns meet quality assurance standards and provide traditional bed and breakfast accommodations.About the Colorado Springs Award ProgramThe Colorado Springs Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Colorado Springs area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Colorado Springs Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy. For more information, visit www.online-choice-contact.com

