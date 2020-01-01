Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners Trends in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The profile of pet owners is changing in response to rapid demographic shifts in American society. Recent pet ownership trends reflect profound ongoing transformations such as the accelerated ageing of the population, the creation of a winner-take-all economy, the increasing importance of the Latino population, and the growth in the number of households without kids.

Between 2008 and 2018, as the vanguard of the Boomer generation entered their 60s, the percent of pet owners in the 55-and-over age segment increased from 27% to 32%.

As American society has divided into haves and have-nots, the shape of the pet owner population has changed accordingly. Over the past 10 years, the percent of pet owners with a household income of $100,000 or more has increased from 31% to 40%.

Over the past decade, the number of Hispanic pet owners grew by 44%. The non-Hispanic white pet owner population increased by only 2% during this period.

Between 2008 and 2018 the proportion of pet owners without children in the household increased from 58% to 62%.

This report provides an in-depth look at how these and other trends have affected who pet owners are, the types of pets they acquire, and what they buy for their pets. For example, since nearly half of the dogs owned by Latino and Boomer dog owners weigh less than 25 pounds, these rapidly growing pet owner segments likely will fuel increasing demand for pet products such as treats, toys, and apparel sized for small dogs.



Married couples without kids who own dogs provide another example of how consumer behaviour on the part of pet owners is likely to evolve. This category of dog owners is more likely than dog owners on average to enjoy buying products that pamper their dogs. As more and more dog owners fit this profile, marketers positioning their products to attract indulgent dog owners will benefit accordingly.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Scope and Methodology

1.3 Topline Insights and Opportunities

1.4 Pet Ownership Trends

1.5 Consumer Highlights

1.6 Dog Population and Ownership Trends

1.7 Cat Population and Ownership Trends

1.8 Pet Population and Ownership Trends: Other Pets

1.9 Hispanic Pet Owners

1.10 Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners



2. Insights and Opportunities

2.1 The Pet Population and Pet Ownership Today

2.2 Key Trends

2.3 Pet Ownership Projections



3. Consumer Highlights

3.1 Channel Choices

3.2 Spending on Pet Products and Services



4. Dog Population and Ownership Trends

4.1 Trends in Dog Ownership

4.2 Dogs and Their Owners

4.3 Demographic Profile of Dog Owners



5. Cat Population and Ownership Trends

5.1 Trends in Cat Ownership

5.2 Key Characteristics of the Cat Population

5.3 Demographic Profile of Cat Owners



6. Pet Population and Ownership Trends: Other Pets

6.1 Population and Ownership Trends

6.2 Demographic Profile of Owners of Other Pets

6.3 Demographic Profile of Owners of Pet Fish

6.4 Demographic Profile of Owners of Pet Birds

6.5 Demographic Profile of Owners of Pet Reptiles



7. Hispanic Pet Owners

7.1 Trends in Hispanic Pet Ownership

7.2 Hispanics and Their Pets

7.3 Profile of Hispanic Pet Owners

7.4 Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Pet Ownership Patterns

7.5 Demographic Highlights of Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Pet Owners



8. Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners

8.1 Pet Ownership Trends

8.2 Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners

8.3 Profile of Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners



Companies Mentioned



Amazon.com

Chewy.com

PetSmart

Walmart

