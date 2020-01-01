Dublin celebrates the new year as part of the city’s two-day New Year’s Festival

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2019 drew to a close, crowds gathered along the River Liffey quays in Dublin for a choreographed light show in time to original music as part of the city’s New Year’s Festival Countdown Concert.

Dublin’s dynamic New Year’s Festival burst into life early on 31 December and will keep up the momentum until the closing hours of 1 January, ensuring that 2020 is well and truly welcomed.

Revellers of every age joined in the fun at the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee, an early countdown event, which began around 6pm and featured a laser light and aqua beam display.

Bringing the Old Year to a close, the Countdown Concert at historic Custom House on 31 December saw top music acts perform blistering sets that had thousands of people dancing in the streets. Country star Lisa McHugh and Ireland’s newest pop artist, Aimee, joined rock veterans Ash and platinum-selling Walking on Cars, who headlined the festival’s highlight event.

And as 2019 drew to a close, crowds gathered along the quays for the fabulous Liffey Lights Midnight Moment. The dazzling choreographed light show saw a symphony of laser and aqua beams dance across the sky in time to original music created especially for the countdown event, performed by a 20 piece orchestra on a floating stage on the river Liffey.

