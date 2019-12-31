/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Paris City Vision celebrates the end of the year in style!

Paris – Paris City Vision, the leading brand of tours and excursions as part of Paris Experience Group, has developed special getaways for the holiday season, which promise to be memorable and emotional excursions!

Open-air Paris

For an hour and a half, visitors are invited to discover or rediscover Paris and its majestic monuments illuminated in the colors of Christmas. Comfortably installed onboard an open bus, treats, and hot drinks complete this seasonal tour. Secrets will be revealed along the way about Parisian classics like Place de la Concorde, the Eiffel Tower, and Champs Elysees.

https://www.pariscityvision.com/fr/tour-illuminations-noel-bus-decouvert

Price: €28 per person

Castle life for Christmas

Tourists and locals are invited to enjoy the festive season in Vaux-le-Vicomte. The famous castle has been decked out since November 25th. Paris City Vision takes guests on an audio guide tour of the palace and its gardens. Children of all ages will be delighted to discover the place in disguise!

https://www.pariscityvision.com/fr/visite-noel-vaux-vicomte

Price: €59 per person

Illuminated Paris and Gala Dinner on December 31

On New Year's Eve, Paris City Vision creates a unique evening by combining the discovery of Parisian illuminations with a dinner on the water. From the Arc de Triomphe to the Opéra Garnier, passing through the Saint-Germain des Prés district, Paris is first discovered on a panoramic bus and then enjoyed with a gourmet meal sailing on the Seine, finishing the evening on the dance floor.

https://www.pariscityvision.com/fr/tour-illuminations-diner-croisiere-reveillon

Price: 350 euros per person

