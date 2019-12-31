Microbot Medical Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT ) closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 900,901 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $11.10 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.



Microbot currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the continuous development and regulatory activities for its SCS device for the treatment of hydrocephalus and NPH; continue the development of the Company’s LIBERTY robotic system, including its expansion through addition of complementary assets to it either through internal development, in-license or acquisitions; expand and develop additional applications deriving from its existing IP portfolio, either through internal development, in-license or acquisition; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares were offered by Microbot pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 that was initially filed on March 31, 2017 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 14, 2017 and the prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-217076). The offering of shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Microbot Medical, Inc.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements pertaining to the anticipated use of proceeds and statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY, the outcome of its studies to evaluate the SCS and other existing and future technologies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the prospectus supplement related to the registered direct offering filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov . Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Michael Polyviou

EVC Group

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

732-933-2754



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.