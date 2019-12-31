US Packaged Dry Rice Market (2019 - 2024): Market Set to Reach USD 11.5 Bn by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Packaged Dry Rice Market (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increase in rice consumption by the majority of the population has led to a higher demand for packaged dry rice in the United States. Increasing health awareness, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Segmentation based on product type:

The white rice segment holds the largest market share because of the higher preference for it among consumers in the US. This is because it can be preserved easily and has a longer shelf life than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice is more popular among consumers because it is softer and tastier, easy to digest, and takes less time to cook. The brown rice segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel:

The supermarket's segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Supermarkets allow consumers to view and compare products from various brands. This makes it convenient and saves time for consumers, while allowing them to choose the item that is best suited to their requirements. The convenient stores segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. These stores have extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

Companies covered:

Mars, Inc.

McCormick & Company

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Farmers' Rice Cooperative

The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC

American Commodity Company, LLC

California Family Foods

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions

2.2. Market trends

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market challenges

2.5. Value chain analysis of the packaged dry rice market

Chapter 3: United States Packaged Dry Rice Market Overview

3.1. Market overview

3.1.1. United States historical market revenue (USD Bn) (2016-2018)

3.1.2. United States forecasted market revenue (USD Bn) (2019-2024)

3.1.3. Rice production in the United States: major regions

3.1.3. Per capita consumption

3.2. Consumption analysis

3.2.1. Based on age

3.2.2. Based on gender

3.2.3. Based on ethnicity

Chapter 4: United States Packaged Dry Rice Market - Segment Insights

4.1 Based on Product Type

4.1.1. Revenue (USD Bn) (2016-2024)

4.1.2. White Rice

4.1.3. Brown Rice

4.1.4. Key highlights

4.2. Based on distribution channel

4.2.1. Revenue (USD Bn) (2016-2024)

4.2.2. Supermarkets

4.2.3. Department stores

4.2.4. Convenience stores

4.2.5. Others

4.2.6. Key highlights

Chapter 5: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 6: Conclusion

Chapter 7: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukbsbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.