Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing Forecasts to 2030
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to June 2019 with forecasts to 2030. The report provides an overview of the publisher's proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe and North America.
For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.
This market report has the following scope:
- Product: Furnace carbon black with a specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types. A weighted average price is also provided for each region.
- Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.
- Geographies: China, Europe and North America (NAFTA).
- Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030. Referenced and modelled pricing up to and including June 2019. Forecast pricing from July 2019 to December 2030.
- Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the publisher's proprietary modelling system verified by market pricing spot checks.
- Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market-adjusted price.
- Out of Scope: This report only considers the impact of market forces on furnace carbon black pricing. The impact of future changes in feedstock pricing is not covered (regional feedstock averages for the past 12 months are used for forward projections). Only furnace carbon black products and markets are included in the analysis.
Key Features:
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing
- New Short Term Market Demand Modelling
- Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe and High Colour Types
- New Average Weighted Price for Each Region
- Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America (NAFTA)
- Modelled and Average Spot Prices to June 2019, Price Projections to 2030
- Short Term Price Modelling Combined with Longer Term Projections
- Regional Pricing Forecasts
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
This report is based on extensive research and analysis of all primary furnace carbon black manufacturers within China, Europe and NAFTA. It also takes into account the implications of the changing manufacturing environment in other regions. These companies are not necessarily named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
Analysis of market consumption covers over 8000 companies involved in the tire, rubber goods, plastics, inks, coatings and specialist market segments. These companies are not named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
- Tire Companies
- Rubber Goods Companies (MRG)
- Plastic Compounders
- Inks Companies
- Coatings Companies
- Specialist Companies: Adhesives, Batteries etc.
Exclusive Content:
- Regional market price drivers
- Historic and recent realistic market prices
- Short term market demand modelling
- Pricing for key segment reference grades
- Average grade weighted pricing for each region
- Market pricing forecasts to 2030
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
- Spreadsheet with market modelled prices
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla
- Cabot Corporation
- China Synthetic Rubber (Continental Carbon)
- Jiangxi Black Cat
- Orion Engineered Carbons
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78cf7f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.