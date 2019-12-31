ISLAND RICH ENTERTAINMENT LTD SOUNDS THE ALARM WITH DEBUT RELEASE "POLICE IN THE HILLS"

Cherise Ransome has teamed up with reggae veteran musicians and grammy winning recording engineer for "Police in the Hills"

SAN FERNANDO, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caribbean based independent record label, Island Rich Entertainment is geared to strongly open and impact the new decade, beginning January 1, 2020 with a music release titled “ Police in the Hills ”. The composition was written and performed by Trinidadian R&b/Pop artist Cherise Ransome. This hit release is well placed to launch the company into its targeted position in the global market.Police in the Hills gives a fresh yet ominous take on the state of police interactions with African Americans and blacks around the world. It was inspired lyrically by the rise in cases of police brutality especially targeting African men in the US. It is the hope that this song inspires critical conversation leading to massive change in the dynamic between law enforcement and the general public.The song captures an authentic reggae vibe that comes with working alongside veteran reggae musicians such as percussionist Bongo Herman and saxophonist, Dean Fraser. The beautiful blend of reggae and pop that is “Police in the Hills”, was recorded during a live session at the world renowned Anchor Studios in Kingston Jamaica and mixed and mastered by Grammy award winning engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger in October 2019.Credits:Mixed, Mastered by: Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger - Anchor Recordings, Kingston JamaicaVocals recorded by: Azikiwe Kellar - (Next Level Studio, Trinidad) and Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger (Anchor Studios, JA)Featured Musicians:Bass - Michael FletcherDrums - Kirk BennettKeyboards - Franklyn "Bubbler" WaulGuitar: Paul "Right Move" CrosdalePercussion: Bongo Herman DavisSaxophone: Dean FraserAdditional Vocals: Natalie "Ishabel" WalshCherise Ransome's music has traversed the airwaves and has continued to captivate the hearts, souls, and ears of listeners. She has performed at the renowned Tobago Jazz Experience for 3 consecutive years alongside the esteemed Rhapsody Next Generation band (2014- 2017). Cherise has worked on various projects with top producers across Trinidad such as Precision Productions on the 2011 soca hit entitled “Roboman Say”, StarBlu Entertainment in 2013 with "World Goes Round", and a collaborative effort with London Future and Ultra Records in 2016 which saw the global release of “Beautiful” peak on the Canadian iTunes Top 40 charts. More recently, Cherise has been featured on the 2019 AFROdisiac Riddim with her Island Pop song “Black White”, produced by GioVanniRimz of oneJAHnre Music Group, a Jamaican and USA based independent label.Cherise is currently working with domestic and international talents towards her upcoming album to be released by her label Island Rich Entertainment in 2020.Cherise Ransome is deeply charitable and hopes to one day be able to assist the less fortunate through her musical endeavours.Keep your eyes peeled on this songstress; she's got the beauty, the brains and the braun to take her music to great international heights.COMPANY DESCRIPTIONIsland Rich Entertainment (IRE) was established in November 2015 and operates out of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has a current roster of 2 artists; Cherise Ransome and Quazae.IRE aims to deliver quality and representative Caribbean music worthy of global placement and international reach to be aligned with mainstream international artists on all international platforms. Its mission is to become a globally recognised platform for access to fresh, authentic Caribbean infused music. IRE will incorporate all genres of music within the Caribbean to be developed and aligned to the international market.Connect with Cherise Ransome:Website: www.cheriseransome.com



