Top OC Trainers Alex Reuss and Reanol Hackworth Join Nuzuna Fitness

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Corporation is excited to announce the addition of two of Orange County’s most decorated trainers. Alex Reuss and Reanol Hackworth are outstanding trainers with expansive backgrounds and large client rosters. Nuzuna has already felt the impact of having these two on board as it means big things for the growth of our personal training and wellness business.

“Nuzuna’s EMS technology is a game changer for the fitness industry.” Says Nuzuna CEO Charles Laverty. “But great companies are built by people and built by teams. And Alex and Reanol show that the Nuzuna formula for success means bringing together the best trainers, the best managers and the best executives in fitness to leverage our amazing technology.”

Reanol Hackworth began his career in the fitness industry while serving four years in the United States Marine Corps. During his enlistment Reanol understood the importance of staying physically fit and focused on that with his team of 28 Marines. Reanol was the ambassador of his team’s physical fitness and made it his priority to continuously find or create new ways to challenge them and keep them motivated.

These skills later translated to the civilian life when he began his career as a personal trainer. After achieving multiple, nationally accredited certifications, he described his approach to training as “a heavy dose of scalable, functional training and fundamentals. I incorporate movements from the activities of daily life that are unique to each and every individual.”

Reanol aims to be adaptable with his programming to help find the types of exercise and lifestyle changes that are exciting, manageable, and that will shape a path to achieving the client’s goals. Most importantly, Reanol strives to provide clients with a positive and satisfying experience that inspires confidence in his ability to fulfill their health and performance goals.

Reanol started his professional training career with a large, corporate gym. He quickly climbed the ranks to ‘master trainer’ within 6 months of being hired. In less than a year, Reanol had completed over 1,500 training sessions and was responsible for a team of trainers.

Soon thereafter, Reanol started his own personal training business, and he soon became a leader in the industry. He has helped clients become free of Type 2 Diabetes, he has helped clients rehabilitate from knee replacement, and trained prenatal and postnatal women. Reanol has completed over 17,000 training sessions, changing the lives of over 700 clients.

Reanol will play a major role in Nuzuna’s military outreach and already has already begun programming with the Wounded Warriors Association to help wounded vets take their life and their health back.

Alex Reuss was born and raised in Transylvania, Romania before moving to Germany at the age of seven. After graduating High School in 2006, he moved to The United States with the goal of completing his B.A. in Kinesiology. Alex not only earned the degree but did so while playing collegiate-level soccer.

Soon after graduating, Alex was excited to put his wisdom into practice as a Fitness Director at a local fitness facility before stepping into his calling as a personal trainer in 2011. Here, among active people, with high aspirations, Alex could shine. As a motivator and a personal coach to over 500 clients, Alex began growing his legacy.

Alex has worked at several gyms as a trainer and fitness manager and built multiple teams of personal trainers, who have, in turn, shaped thousands of lives. He has completed over 12,000 training sessions and continued his education in the fitness field. Among his nationally accredited certifications are NASM, ACE, NESTA and Titleist Performance Institute.

Alex has successfully trained a versatile and varying range of clientele spanning all ages and fitness levels. He specializes in rehabilitation, weight loss and strength and sports performance. Besides his passion for improving his clientele’s physical and mental health, Alex is a compassionate husband, father, golfer, traveler, and he loves to cook.

“I’m excited to incorporate my professional experience with the innovative approach of Nuzuna, and therefore serve my current and future clientele with the treatment they deserve.” Says Alex.

Nuzuna Corp shares this excitement and has big plans for the addition of Alex and Reanol to the Nuzuna family. You can schedule appointments, check availability of Alex and Reanol and book appointments by coming into their new home wellness center at 3918 Campus Drive in Newport Beach (previously Premiere Fitness) or contact Nuzuna directly at 949-432-4824.

