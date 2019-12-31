/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for orthobiologics for musculoskeletal soft tissue replacement and regeneration (including cell-based therapies and tissue scaffolds and grafts).



Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

Prevalence of sports injuries

Prevalence of osteoarthritis

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

New technologies under development

Global market forecasts, by region

Analyses of the top competitors and their market shares

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

i. Market analysis

ii. Competitive analysis

iii. Methodology

1. Orthobiologic Products for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration

1.1 Cartilage replacement and regeneration

1.1.1 Allograft transplants

1.1.2 Cellular regeneration

1.2. Meniscus repair, replacement, and regeneration

1.2.1 Allograft transplants

1.2.2 Scaffolds

1.3 Tendon and ligament repair, replacement, and regeneration

1.3.1 Allograft transplants

1.3.2 Autologous cell therapy

1.3.3 Scaffolds

1.4 Bibliography

2. Market for Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration

2.1 Combined market forecast

2.1.1 Market drivers and limiters

2.1.2 Market forecast: by region

2.2 Cartilage replacement and regeneration products, market analysis

2.3 Meniscus replacement and regeneration products, market analysis

2.4 Ligament and tendon regeneration and replacement products, market analysis

2.5 Competitive analysis

2.6 Bibliography

Appendix: Company Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ys6ipz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.