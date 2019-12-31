Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa - Investment Estimated at Upwards of US$153 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa report tracks 156 new and upcoming projects in 28 countries.

Some of the key highlights of the report are:

These projects require an estimated investment of over USD153 billion.

Nearly 15,000 km of rail length is planned to be built as part of these projects.

More than 1,580 stations/stops will be built.

The projects include new lines, new systems, extensions and modernisation projects.

The report comprises a PPT (converted to PDF) and a Microsoft Excel database.

The PPT report provides an analysis of the upcoming projects in terms of:

Development stage (planning/proposed, under procurement or under construction)

Mode (light rail, tram, monorail, automated people mover, metro rail/subway/rapid transit, commuter rail, passenger rail),

Type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system)

Costs (projects less than 500 million, between USD500 million and USD1 billion, between USD1 billion and USD2 billion and over USD2 billion),

Expected completion (by 2025, between 2025 and 2030 and beyond 2030)

Alignment (elevated, underground and at-grade)

Developer (government or PPP)

It also provides an analysis of opportunities in supply of rolling stock, deployment of fare systems and installation of signalling and communications.

The Excel database provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including developer/operator, expected opening, capital cost, sources of funds, key contractors, line length, route, stations, connections with other public transport modes, expected ridership and service frequency, fare system, rolling stock, track, power, signalling technology, and contact person/organisation for the project.

The report will be useful to organisations interested in the railway sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.



