2019 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report - Market Revenue Set to Increase at 17.9% CAGR to 2025

Global lithium-ion battery market revenue is expected to increase at an impressive 17.9% compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2025. Market growth is fueled by rising demand for energy storage around the world, electric vehicle production, and demand for industrial power tools and electric forklifts. Technological advancements have allowed batteries to have longer life, higher energy density, and quick charging capabilities, though safety concerns related to headline-making fires and explosions in electronic devices have continued to present a challenge.



For this research, the publisher used a unique and robust platform called the Radar to analyze the market and identify Companies to Action (C2A). Of the more than 100 companies that are active in this market, the publisher selected 16 for further examination based on their recent innovations and growth strategies. The research evaluated and positioned these 16 companies along 2 major indexes: Growth and Innovation.



LG Chemical, Panasonic, Samsung, and CATL are the top 4 battery manufacturers. Their aggressive production capacity expansion targets will help them remain the market leaders. Installed production capacity of top 10 suppliers will increase from 150 GWh in 2018 to about 740 GWh by 2025.



The Report Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



