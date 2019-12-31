Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare - Enabling Personal Health Records (PHRs)
Blockchain is essentially a tool that has the potential to keep secure data in a distributed ledger with the capability to be shared across networks. The concept behind blockchain is that it has three components:
- A widely distributed network
- A shared ledger with validated access identities
- Digital transactions
Blockchain technology is emerging in many other industries but it has some unique challenges in healthcare.
The Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare report discusses some major application areas for blockchain technology in healthcare:
- Genomics
- Storage of Electronic Health Records
- Enabling Personal Health Records (PHRs)
- Drug Supply Chain Security
- Provider Data Management
- Clinical Trial Management
- Medical Device Tracking and Tracing
- Food Safety Diagnostics
This report examines blockchain technology in healthcare by noting selected activities, partnerships, etc. of companies and organizations either in the healthcare industry directly or in enterprises outside of healthcare such as software or platform development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Blockchain in Healthcare: Some of the Major Players
- Methodology
2. Blockchain Technologies in Healthcare
- Introduction
- Players in the Blockchain in Healthcare Market
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Apple
- Austin Blockchain Collective Healthcare Working Group
- Blockchain in Healthcare Global
- The Blockchain Research Institute
- Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.
- BurstIQ
- CareChain
- Change Healthcare
- Cisco
- Digital DNAtix Ltd.
- doc.ai
- EMIS Group
- EncrypGen
- Evernym
- Genecoin
- Genetic Technologies Limited
- Genomes.io
- Google (Alphabet, Inc.)
- Guardtime
- IBM
- Intel
- Kadena
- LunaPBC / LunaDNA
- Medicalchain
- MedRec
- Microsoft
- MyGenomeBank
- MyHealthMyData (MHMD)
- NantOmics
- Nebula Genomics
- Oracle
- Professional Credentials Exchange (ProCredEx)
- Quest Diagnostics
- Rymedi
- RF Ideas
- Shivom
- SimplyVital Health
- ShoCard
- Solve.Care
- Spiritus Partners
- Synaptic Health Alliance
- TimiCoin / TimiHealth
- Walmart
- WHISE-Embleema Consortium
- WuXi NextCODE / LifeCODE.ai
- Zenome
