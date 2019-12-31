Qingke to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on January 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 before U.S. markets open on January 6, 2020.



Qingke’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on January 6, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 65-6713-5090 China 4006-208-038 US 1-845-675-0437 Hong Kong 852-3018-6771 Passcode 7673596 A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through January 14, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows: International Dial-in 61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free 1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 7673596

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.qk365.com/ .

About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: Qingke’s goal and strategies; Qingke’s limited operating history; Qingke’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability or continue as a going concern in the future; Qingke’s ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; Qingke’s ability to attract and retain tenants; Qingke’s ability to expand into new markets; Qingke’s ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qingke’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qk365.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qingke

E-mail: ir@qk365.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



