Enhance and Transform Travel Business with Travel Agency Software

Launching iTours- The all in one travel agency software for travel industry to automate travel business related tasks with multiple automated features.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing iTours- The all in one travel agency software for tour operators. Travel industry is very vast and if supported with proper technology that meets current needs of travel sector, then it can never die. After working as a IT consultant for many years for travel industry, we realized that finding temporary solutions to their problems will not work for long. There has to be a proper permanent travel technology solution to solve their problems in long run. Common problems that we realized through many years of consulting experience were CRM management, Accounting and B2B management, Reports generation and analysis and many more like that. Considering all these problems, we decided to create a solo platform that will address these all emerging needs of travel industry under one roof and iTours is the result of that. Mr. Pramod kotkar(CEO) initiated the thought and then accompanied by other experienced team members who are professionally skilled and committed to their tasks. iTours which was developed in the year 2011 for tour operators is now launched for travel companies/agencies/travel agents/tour operators/DMC on domestic and international basis, which serves as a single platform and acts as a perfect tour operator software iTours is a complete tour operator software solution.Travel companies can manage and boost their travel business with the help of iTours top features like Advanced CRM , Auto Accounting, B2B, MIS Reports, Promotion, HR management and so on. iTours travel agency software automates many back office activities related to travel business with its efficient and user friendly features.With iTours CRM feature travel companies can manage inquiries, follow ups, quotations, alerts- reminders etc. B2B feature of iTours help managing suppliers easily. Accounting feature facilitates easy management of payments, receipts, invoices, sales, purchase, cheque related information, tax, quotations and many more. iTours report feature gives the brief view of multiple reports such as, Tour report, Business report, Accounting report, HR report etc which plays a key part in entire travel business analysis and taking corrective actions.It helps you to get rid of all the manual tasks in your travel business and lets you jump to the automation with its easy to use features. It provides single login easy to use dashboard to operate the software. With the help of iTours promotion feature, travel agents can easily promote their business, special offers, discounts etc.It also lets you set periodic reminders, alerts of customer follow ups. Thus by providing multiple functionalities on a single platform iTours serves as a complete ERP software for travel industry.As we should never be satisfied in terms of learning and improvement, we always strive to bring best to our customers in terms of performance and has always tried to keep our product up to date with continuous modifications as per current market requirements. Apart from all mentioned functionalities, the other features that iTours provides are 100% Customization, SSL Certified, GST Compliance, No overheads, Unlimited users, Ready to install software, Interactive dashboard, 24/7 support. Bringing to you few words about iTours through the mouth of our satisfied client:Shree Travels: iTours has all the modules available and ready at the point of install which means you have access to every feature and functionality straight away. This software is pleasure to work with and very user friendly.

iTours - A Complete Tour Operator Software with CRM, Accounting, B2B, MIS, HR, Promotion features



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.