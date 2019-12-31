Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market to Reach US$482 mn by 2025 As Dewatering Applications Increase

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market

This report focuses on Axial Flow Impeller Pumps volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a report titled, “ Global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Report, Forecast to 2025 ”. According to the report, the global axial flow impeller pumps market was valued at US$369 mn in 2018 is expected to reach US$482 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2025.Lower Maintenance and Repair Cost to Propel MarketAxial flow impeller pumps are centrifugal pumps, which are characterized by low discharge pressures and high flow rates. These pumps are useful in places where large quantities of water need to be moved a short distance, such as dewatering applications and circulation of water in power plants and chemical industries. These pumps have various designs to provide higher efficiency among different sectors. Compared to positive displacement pumps they have a low maintenance, susceptibility, and repair costs due to simple design. Changing the pitch on the propeller ensure peak efficiency at low-flow/high-pressure and high-flow/low-pressure. These pumps find their applications in handling sewage from commercial, municipal, and industrial sources. This is the major driving force in the industry.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/969748/global-axial-flow-impeller-pumps-market Water and Wastewater Segment to Boost MarketRapid growth of commercial and residential buildings will require proper water disposal system for sewage and freshwater water. Water and wastewater segment is expected to observe a tremendous growth owing to its range of capacity, lower maintenance, smooth flow rate, and operation cost.North America to Hold Significant Number of Shares in Global MarketNorth America is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to increasing investments in water treatment facilities. Additionally, exploration activities in the oil & gas sector will also drive the demand the market.Manufacturers to Focus on Reliable and High-quality PumpsIn 2017, Flowserve Corporation took an order to supply $80 million worth of pumps and ebulators to Hengli Integrated Refining Complex Project. The final conversion refinery on Changxing Island in Dalian, Liaoning Province requires nearly 200 pumps to be used in an integrated refining and petrochemical project for the Hengli Petrochemical Complex. The company has been focusing on providing reliable and high-quality pumps and ebulators, to enable successful operation. It is expected to work in coordination with SINOPEC Luoyang Petrochemical Engineering Corporation (LPEC).The other manufacturers covered in the report includes Grundfos, Xylem, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, LEO, Ebara, DNB, Weir Group, Zigong Pump, Pentair, and others.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/95e6de21b5130df1d0baecd70eab7f72, 0,1,Global-Axial-Flow-Impeller-Pumps-Market-Report-Forecast-to



