Alexey Miller: major package deal with Ukraine restores balance between parties’ interests

December 30, 2019

“Following five days of continuous bilateral negotiations, final decisions and arrangements have been reached in Vienna.

At the same time, a whole set of agreements and contracts has been signed, and one can fairly say that these arrangements represent a major package deal that has restored the balance between the interests of the parties.

These documents are coming into effect today, ensuring the transit of Russian gas across Ukraine after December 31, 2019.

Gazprom has done everything in its power, once again proving its reputation as a responsible supplier and a reliable partner.”