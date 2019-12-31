Dr. Stanley Jacobs Unveils New Zone Lifts for Improved Facial Surgery Customization

The San Francisco Bay Area plastic surgeon shared his temple and posterior neck lifts at a fall facelift presentation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long a pioneer in the field of facelift surgery, San Francisco Bay Area plastic surgeon Dr. Stanley Jacobs recently shared with the public two new techniques he developed to give men and women more options when it comes to addressing signs of aging in the face.



Dr. Jacobs has previously offered “zone lifts” that focus on tightening the cheek area or neck for patients who want to tackle sagging skin there, but who do not want a full facelift. In the fall of 2019, at a presentation titled “The Right Facelift for You,” he announced two more newly developed zone options: the temple lift and the posterior neck lift.

A traditional facelift (or rhytidectomy ) focuses on sagging in the lower portion of the face, primarily treating jawline-obscuring jowls, facial creases, and midface contour issues. The temple lift raises the outside of the eyebrows to improve the look of sagging eyebrows and eyelids. By positioning the incision in or just behind the temple hairline, Dr. Jacobs can make the necessary changes quickly and efficiently. Patients can return to work in five to seven days after their one-hour procedure.

Similarly, the posterior neck lift takes only one hour, but requires down time of only two to three days. This lift is ideal for patients who want to avoid scarring near the ear, since the vertical incision is made in the middle of the back of the neck. The posterior neck lift is appropriate for anyone dealing with sagging on the sides.

Dr. Jacobs performs these smaller but impactful mini procedures using local anesthesia. That eliminates patients’ fear of a general anesthetic, allows for a better recovery, and costs less.

Other techniques previously pioneered by Dr. Jacobs include the SynergyLift™, which pairs surgery with a TCA peel to improve both contours and skin texture and tone; the Serial VectorLift™, emphasizing three-dimensional improvement; the Dr. Stanley Jacobs MiniLift™, which accomplishes change without requiring much recovery; and the Dr. Stanley Jacobs Lip Lift, which gives the mouth more youthful look by creating the appearance of shorter lip height.

For more information about Dr. Stanley Jacobs and his unique facelift surgery techniques, as well as future educational events at The Jacobs Center for Cosmetic Surgery , send a message online or call 415.433.0303.



