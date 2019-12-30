Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.



Adaptive’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1:30pm PT. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com .

