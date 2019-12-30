Guardant Health to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.



Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: http://investors.guardanthealth.com .

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360® and GuardantOMNI™ tests for advanced stage cancer patients and LUNAR assay for research use and for use in prospective clinical trials. In parallel, Guardant Health is actively exploring the performance of the LUNAR assay in initial studies related to screening and early detection in asymptomatic individuals.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Anna Czene or Ian Stone

press@guardanthealth.com



