Bank OZK Promotes Carmen McClennon to Chief Retail Banking Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) has promoted Carmen McClennon to Chief Retail Banking Officer, a newly created role. McClennon will lead the ongoing transformation of Bank OZK's retail banking sales, service and delivery. Her responsibilities include oversight of digital banking, customer care centers, branch business development and administration, marketing, public relations and corporate communications.



“Carmen McClennon’s experience leading retail banking, digital banking and call centers for national and multi-national banks will be instrumental to Bank OZK as we continue our retail banking transformation in 2020 and beyond,” stated Cindy Wolfe, Chief Banking Officer at Bank OZK. “In late 2019, we implemented a new model for branch roles, which will serve as a key foundation for deploying new digital offerings and enhanced products in 2020,” Wolfe added.

McClennon joined Bank OZK in 2019 after serving for nearly two decades in consumer banking leadership roles in Canada and the U.S. She received a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is a graduate of the University of Victoria in Victoria, British Columbia.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years and in 2019 was named Best Bank in the South by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

