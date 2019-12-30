David Joslin Shares Things to Do in Puerto Rico After Hurricane

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a board member for InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities, David Joslin spends a significant amount of time in Puerto Rico. He has a special connection with the island and the people. Despite the destruction caused by the hurricanes, residents of Puerto Rico have proven to be resilient. This spectacular island is still a great place to visit. David Joslin shares his favorite places and things to do when visiting Puerto Rico.Visit Old San JuanEven after Puerto Rico took a hit to Hurricane Maria in 2017, residents of old San Juan did not let this bring them down. Visitors to Puerto Rico will still get to see the colonial charm of Old San Juan. This area of San Juan is mostly known for the colorful houses, cobblestone streets, and an overall colonial feel. To get the most out of Old San Juan, David Joslin recommends visitors book a guided walking tour. A Segway tour on the front end of the day will allow the visitor to get a great overview of the city and allow a later, more in-depth visit to specific sites.Castillo San CristobalAccording to David Joslin , a visit to Puerto Rico is not complete without seeing up close Castillo San Cristobal. Almost 500 years old, the fort dates back to the Spanish conquest. The fort sits on 27 acres of land, is over six stories high, and is walled on three-sided.Eat Puerto Rican FoodDavid Joslin points out you cannot visit Puerto Rico without eating as much traditional food as you can. While in Puerto Rico, visitors must try the famous mashed plantain (mofongo), sweet sticky rice (arroz con dulce), and the world-renowned pork with rice and pigeon peas (lechon con arroz y gándules). Most visitors to Puerto Rico like to sit, and people watch while they drink a cup of cortadito. If you need a cocktail to accompany your food, try any of the excellent rum-based drinks. As a final note, avoid the habit of ordering fries with your meal and instead opt for the fried mashed plantains.About David JoslinAside from sitting on the board of InSight Radiology, David Kent Joslin has worked as the VP of Operations and Development for RadNet, a radiology facility operator. A successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin, has put together deals for multi-million dollar companies. David Joslin graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in history and political science before obtaining his MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School. After completing his studies, David Joslin also worked for a variety of healthcare services, management consulting, and software development. When he’s not busy growing his career or volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, David Joslin likes to spend time with his family at their Sarasota, FL home.



