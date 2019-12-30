Tania Tomyn and Aaron Smith Support Canine Companions for Veterans

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tania Tomyn and Aaron Wesley Smith of Michigan and Orange County, CA, are well-known for their business and construction acumen as well as their passion for giving back. The pair, CEO and president, respectively, of Retrolock Corporation, regularly donate to a number of causes. Most recently, they have raised a significant sum for The Veterans Initiative of Canine Companions for Independence.The Veterans Initiative of Canine Companions for Independence, according to the organization website, provides an opportunity for veterans to regain their independence through the support of companion dogs. The non-profit, founded in 1975, provides highly-trained dogs for veterans with disabilities, along with long-term support to ensure quality, ongoing partnerships.The non-profit is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, not far from Retrolock Corporation’s main offices. The organization is one of the largest non-profit suppliers of disability support dogs and is renowned globally for its commendable quality of K9 training and companion success.The organization website states that the presence of a dog in a disabled veteran’s life can be life-changing. From retrieving dropped items to opening a door or pressing an alarm button, Canine Companions help veterans with disabilities live more safely and independently.Multiple studies confirm the benefits of canine companionship are numerous and significant.Tania Tomyn and Aaron Smith raised donations of cash and gifts through Retrolock Corporation staff and vendors through the month of November. The couple also donated a significant amount themselves.“We delivered all of the boxes this Sunday and supported this amazing charity with our dog Flash,” Tania Tomyn and Aaron Wesley Smith of Michigan said.The couple extends their gratitude to all of their staff and vendor donors for their support of this fantastic charity.To learn more about the Veterans Initiative of Canine Companions for Independence, visit the organization website: https://www.cci.org/assistance-dogs/Our-Dogs/veterans-initiative.html About RetroLock CorporationHeadquartered in Orange, California, RetroLock Corporation is a woman-owned and operated company specializing in design-build and interior finish packages, including doors, frames, hardware, carpentry, and millwork and access control and CCTV. With offices in Orange, Concord, and Las Vegas, Nevada.



