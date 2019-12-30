Stuart Hankin of Hankin Homes Produces Houses For The Future With Its Multi-Generational Five Bedroom Floor Plans

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hankin Homes is a real estate company in Florida that values family and home life. Stuart Hankin has always wanted to construct mindful homes. His determination is why he graduated from Cornell University. Stuart earned his Bachelor's Degree in Operations and Information Engineering.Today, Stuart Hankin, the owner of Hankin Homes, travels across the US buying properties. Stuart Hankin’s mission is to create money-saving opportunities for families and communities.Hankin Homes produces houses that are cost-effective, modern, and practical for all.People treasure the moments they spend with grandparents, children, and grandchildren. This is what makes up a multi-generational family.Stuart Hankin recognizes the benefits of incorporating more extensive floor plans. He was then able to build the "homes of the future."Every family, no matter their background, status, or generation, has the right to live in a home; and to do so comfortably.Stuart Hankin's goal is to support cost-effective housing for all families. With this in mind, Hankin Homes builds multi-generational houses with five-bedroom floor plans.Hankin Homes offers families more significant places to live and the opportunity to unite. Families can also choose to combine their finances to conserve money.Each generation can be a contributor. Family members can put funds towards a house where everyone can live - Including great-grandparents, parents, children, and great-grandchildren.Space no longer needs to be an issue, either. Multi-generations do not have to live in separate houses or together in cramped ones. Stuart Hankin of Hankin Homes is all about bringing family members and generations together.The company's "homes of the future," can also be passed down from one generation to the next. These new homes turn houses into a real long-term investment.Let the time spent with family be an everyday occurrence. Stop leaving these moments to only be once a year or a holiday experience.With Hankin Homes, grandparents can watch grandchildren grow up right before their eyes. They can spend time making memories and sharing stories about the past.Now, families can work together towards building a happy future for every generation.Learn more about Stuart Hankin and Hankin Homes by visiting the Website:



